Immortals Fenyx Rising release times confirmed – here’s when you can play

Immortals Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft’s name-changing hybrid of Assassin’s Creed and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is finally due to launch in a matter of hours. Pre-loads are now live, and if you’re looking for precise Immortals Fenyx Rising release times, Ubisoft has provided them. So if you’re looking to dive in as soon as possible, here’s what to expect.

On Ubisoft Connect, the publisher’s recently-rebranded PC client, Immortals Fenyx Rising will have a rolling release by region. In Europe, you’ll be able to start playing on December 3 at 5:00 GMT. In North America, the game will unlock on December 3 at 7:00 PST / 10:00 EST. On the Epic Games Store, there’s a single, global release time: December 3 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT.

For our friends on Xbox and PlayStation, it’s all a lot less confusing. On Xbox One, Series S and X, PS4, and PS5, Immortals Fenyx Rising will unlock at midnight in your local time zone. On Switch, Immortals unlocks at midnight PST / 3:00 EST / 8:00 GMT.

If you’re on the fence about Ubisoft’s latest, check out our Immortals Fenyx Rising review. The short version, as Iain reckons: “Ubisoft’s latest open-world is a constant delight to explore, even if its story sometimes struggles to juggle its humour and its thematic goals.” (You’re gonna have to click the link to see the score, though. I got bills to pay.)

