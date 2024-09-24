Have you ever played Counter Strike Global Offensive and thought it could do with a bit more color and glitter? Well, you’re in luck, because the new game from Funny Fintan Softworks, Incolatus, looks set to deliver all the bullets, blasts, and build mechanics of the best arena shooters out there, while harnessing the energy of early 2000s pop music, pink accessories, and bubblegum aesthetics.

A new trailer for the upcoming PC game has just landed, and it’s a Y2K fever dream in the best possible way. Put together by an all-female studio, Incolatus looks like it could be the perfect girl game alternative to the gritty and grungy shooters on the market today. We’re particular fans of the game’s subtitle, Don’t Stop Girlypop, which tells you everything you need to know about the vibes here.

The FPS game introduces a dazzling new weapon, the Bubblegun, but also features a Nailgun inspired by Doom: The Dark Ages — riffing on a classic like that can never be a bad thing. It is said the key to being successful in this game is to just keep moving; the faster you move, the more power and damage your character unleashes, making it a thrilling whirlwind shooter.

Aside from the more technical, gameplay elements, Incolatus boasts a brilliant array of customizations and retro details. You’ll get an in-game assistant walking you through the action on a pink flip-phone, a dress-up mode with a bunch of Mean Girls-esque outfits, and a soundtrack inspired by the era, too.

While Incolatus doesn’t have a release date set just yet, the trailer does hint that a demo may be ready in the near future. Given Steam Next Fest is just around the corner, it feels like we may get to take it for a spin then. You can add the title to your Steam wishlist here in the meantime.

