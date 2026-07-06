Pick up Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for its lowest price yet on Fanatical

If you're quick, you can pick up id Software's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for its lowest price yet on Fanatical. The game hasn't been given any deep discounts since its release 18 months ago, but it's half price now if you're yet to play it. The game is among the best single-player games of the last couple of years, and will hopefully be the start of a new Indiana Jones gaming series.

In his 9/10 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review, Paul Kelly wrote: "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a marvel for fans of the series and newcomers alike, combining brain-teasing puzzles and scrappy action in the way only Indy can. A majestic use of the license, this is the gold standard for movie-adjacent videogames going forward."

The game is the star deal for this week on Fanatical. The standard version of the game is $30.59, and $38.26 for the Premium version. The upgraded version includes:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - The Order of the Giants - Story DLC

Digital Art Book

Temple of Doom outfit

Pick up Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Fanatical at half price now, until the end of Tuesday, July 7.