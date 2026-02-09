Let's all punch some Nazis as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, plus all its DLC, is cheaper than ever

Like the satisfyingly fast crack of a whip, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle instantly entered my list of the best action-adventure games. Even over a year later, I still look back at my time as Indy with fondness and a further love for the character than ever before. It's got everything: exploration, historical sites, beating up Nazis, and this gem of a new chapter for our beloved Dr Jones is nothing short of a fantastic time. If you've been waiting to give it a try, the full experience so far is cheaper than ever at Fanatical, so you have no excuse.

Armed with charisma, his legendary outfit, and that faithful whip, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes you on a global adventure, off on the hunt for a mysterious giant man who stole one of Indy's treasures - a cat mummy. Of course, it's not a simple cat-and-mouse situation (pun intended), and the mystery unravels quickly, as everything relates to the myth of the Great Circle, and you'll soon realize that a German archaeologist, occultist, and Nazi fanatic, Emmerich Voss, is also on a hunt for the powerful secret of the myth.

Unsurprisingly, Indiana Jones is full of whimsy and wonder, even if every location you head to involves scraps with German soldiers. From the hidden depths of the Vatican to the Himalaya Mountains, each locale is designed extremely well to feel like a part of the movies, full of secrets to uncover and treasures to collect. You can sneak around, only fighting and using guns when absolutely necessary, or try your best at becoming a one-man army. I don't recommend the latter, but Indiana Jones and the Great Circle does give you plenty of opportunities to choose your path.

There's plenty of action-style setpieces too, so it truly feels like an extended cut of watching an Indiana Jones movie, but one that you get to play yourself. The Order of Giants DLC, included in the Premium Edition, also effortlessly adds content to the Vatican City portion of the game, taking you on a small side trip without ruining the flow of the main narrative. If anything, I'd actually recommend playing it through during the main story, as it doesn't ruin any late-story plot points but simply adds a memorable location to the game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is well worth playing, especially when it's cheaper than ever. Right now, you can grab the full experience for just $52.99 / £45.57 at Fanatical, a 47% discount off the typical price. Alternatively, if you don't want to grab The Order of the Giants expansion right now, you can opt for the base game for just $43.39 / £37.19 at Fanatical, too.

So, whether you need to punch some Nazis square in the jaw or you're hoping to uncover an international myth, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a brilliant game that hasn't been talked about enough since its launch.