Otterly Lost is the cozy exploration game I really needed, and its Steam Next Fest demo is pure bliss

I'm going to level with you, I've been going through it a bit recently. Life ain't easy at the best of times, especially when you're feeling lost in it all. Videogames have always been my main escape - I'm sure it's probably the same for you, too. If you've peeped my bio, you'll also know I love otters. The squeaky lil homies never fail to delight, no matter how many hundreds of reels of them I scroll through. When I came across the Steam demo for Otterly Lost, an upcoming sub-aquatic open-world game from Soulworks Interactive, it felt like something out there was giving me an invisible pat on the back.

Otterly Lost's basic premise is similar to Stray's. Otto awakens to find they've been swept away from their home and must find their way back. On their travels, they'll forge new friendships while helping out the locals. These relationships prove incredibly beneficial, with all manner of handy items and skills finding their way into Otto's repertoire.

A piratey crab hands (claws?) me a spade for digging up worms, which the local fisherfrog can use to angle up some cute cosmetics and clam shells (the game's primary currency). The main thrust of the indie game's opening section revolves around making a tasty salad for a giant turtle, whose wisdom is invaluable in guiding Otto through their predicament.

Exploring Otterly Lost's world is an absolute joy. The island-filled demo slice has a vibrant squeeze to it, redolent of something like A Short Hike. There's a tranquil serenity to mooching around for treasures (and cool rocks) underwater, or floating along the surface, which immediately brought me a sense of peace that has been noticeably absent of late. If you require a bit more urgency, Otto can also zoom along with the press of a key, though you'll want to find specific items that bolster their stamina. Sea otters may be able to hold their breath for up to five minutes, but Otto's certainly no Michael Phelps.

At first, Otto's limited to swimming and hopping around (let's just say they're not winning Olympic gold in the latter department, either). Getting a boost from bouncy mushrooms, or making use of underwater jet streams, can only take you so high, but the sunglasses-touting goat at the rock climbing wall may know another way to conquer the hilltops. You'll uncover even more traversal methods as you go, but I'll leave their discovery to you.

There's a really lovely flow to it all, and even after spending an hour-and-change with Otterly Lost, I was still finding new rocks to collect and accessories to don. Seeing Otto in their little sailor hat, dolphin fin strapped to their back, brought a single, manly tear to my eye. Otters may have the densest fur of any animal, but what's a few extra layers for the sake of looking adorable?

It's only upon reflection that I realize just how much I needed to play Otterly Lost. For me, it serves as a small reminder that, when you're a world away from what's safe and known, whether physically or psychologically, you owe yourself a breather and a bit of time to work things through. When you find yourself facing tumultuous currents, like Otto, turn to your friends and loved ones for help. Or, you know, get back in the swimming pool and get some laps in - happy body, happy mind and all that.

Otterly Lost launches this September. Head here to check out its Steam demo.