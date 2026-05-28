"Don't buy this game:" Final Sentence dev warns players to hold fire for now

It's rare that you ever hear a game developer telling prospective buyers not to spend their hard-earned money on the game it built. However, Brusnika, the creator of the type-racing battle royale Final Sentence, has a different idea, and is telling potential customers to wait before buying the game so they can save some money.

Final Sentence is a game that's truly unlike any other. It follows the same classic battle royale formula: A group of players are placed into a shared lobby and eliminated until there's only one gamer left. What makes it totally unique, however, is the fact that it's not a shooter like most other BR titles, but a test of your keyboard skills. Type too slowly, or make too many mistakes, and the ominous masked man wielding a pistol will take aim at you and send you back to the main menu.

Now, the developer behind this distinct game has proved it is unique too, passing up full-price sales to save gamers some cash. In a post on the game's Steam page, titled "DON'T BUY THIS GAME," Brusnika wrote that Final Sentence would be going on sale soon, saying: "I want to make a short announcement about the upcoming sale so those who haven't bought the game yet can save a couple bucks for a coffee or a compressed air duster for your keyboard. Seriously, that thing is worth buying to clean years of dust and food crumbs out of your keyboard."

We don't know how much Final Sentence will be reduced by when it does get its Steam sale, but with a regular price of $10, and with Brusnika saying you can buy a coffee with the savings, we expect that it will go down to at least $7, and maybe even lower.

The developer also didn't tell us exactly when it would see its price slashed, but stated that the sale would take place near "the end of the week," so keep an eye on the Steam page or wishlist it if you don't want to miss out.

This is a really nice touch from Brusnika, and has gained the developer a lot of fans among gamers around the world. Comments on the Steam post are full of praise, saying they wished "more developers were like them," and that it definitely won the studio some customers. In fact, this gesture has definitely won me over, and I'll definitely be buying the game even though I suck at typing quickly. You would think years of writing for a living would change that, but alas.

The announcement isn't just about the sale, either, with Brusnika confirming that the game's next update will bring live leaderboards so you can see how your typing skills match up against others from around the world. I won't be checking those, but you'll see me typing like a maniac in lobbies very soon.