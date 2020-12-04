Humble Choice December 2020 includes 14 games and a month of EA Play Pro

Another month is here, which means it’s time to look at the next round of PC games available in the subscription bundle. There are plenty of excellent indies this week, and while there’s no massive triple-A title among the official selection, Humble is offering a notable extra: a one-month bonus subscription to EA Play Pro.

The EA Play Pro bonus is only for new subscribers, and only for the next week – existing subscribers will instead get $5 off a month of EA’s service. EA Play Pro is normally $14.99 USD per month, and gets you access to pretty much the publisher’s entire catalogue through the Origin client. Like Xbox Game Pass or Ubisoft Plus, it gets you access to new EA games on the day they launch. (The basic EA Play subscription, priced at $5 USD per month, includes access to a catalogue of titles at least a year old.)

Both old and new subscribers at the Classic or Premium tier will get access to all 14 games in this month’s bundle. That’ll get you access to great multiplayer games like Overcooked 2, exploratory platform games like Indivisible, and roguelites like Children of Morta.

You can purchase this month’s Humble Choice bundle by clicking here. Here’s the full list of included titles:

Overcooked! 2 (plus Too Many Cooks and Surf ‘n’ Turf pack DLC)

Children of Morta

One Step from Eden

The Beast Inside

Indivisible

Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection

Zwei: The Arges Adventure

Frog Detective 1: The Haunted Island

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard

Still There

Struggling

Tabletop Playground

Shining Resonance Refrain

Path of Giants

There are plenty of free PC games out there if you’re looking for more ways to game on a budget.