New independent games get announced, they look fantastic, and they go on the search for crowdfunding. But in the modern world of PC, even the most compelling projects can fall by the wayside – it’s not over until it’s over. Created by former developers from Total Annihilation and the Command and Conquer series, an ambitious new RTS game with serious destruction physics was, until recently, still only a possibility. But it’s just smashed its funding goal and is now, thankfully, a sure thing. If you miss Red Alert and Tiberian Dawn, or you played the super Planetary Annihilation, Industrial Annihilation is for you.

Industrial Annihilation is an upcoming RTS game made by John Comes, of Command and Conquer Generals, and Jon Mavor and Steve Thompson, who both worked on Total Annihilation back in 1997. I’m going to preface this by saying that these developers really love the word ‘annihilation.’ Their previous game, boasting a ‘very positive’ rating on Steam, was Planetary Annihilation. They’ve now reformed into a studio called the Galactic Annihilation Team to produce this new game, Industrial Ann- okay, you get it.

This is a combination of strategy games and Factorio-style automation and industry sims. Environments are hugely destructible, and you choose from a variety of different factions to play through a complete single-player campaign. As well as combat, though, you also need to master the art of industry.

This isn’t like C&C, where you just build one building and it makes all your tanks automatically. Perfecting the production line is the key to success in Industrial Annihilation – if you want to conquer the planet, you need to keep cheap mechs rolling off the factory floor.

Arriving on Kickstarter in August, Industrial Annihilation had a lofty funding goal of $200,000, but it’s just smashed past that, hitting just over $266,000 with a day left to go. The reward tiers have been adjusted slightly – if the team can raise $300,000, it will include an absolutely fiendish-sounding unit called the chaos land-shredder tank titan. Nevertheless, it’s good to see this one’s really happening. If you want to support the game while the crowdfunding campaign is still live, just head here.

Alternatively, try some of the best building games, or maybe the best 4X games that you can get on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.