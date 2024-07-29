You look around today, with Manor Lords, Cities Skylines 2, and the upcoming Civilization 7, and you can’t help but appreciate the rich history of the strategy game. First-person shooters are certainly a contender, but I think strategy sims are the defining genre in PC gaming – hits like the original Civ and Rollercoaster Tycoon helped shaped PC culture, and the mouse and keyboard have always felt like the most natural tools for managing an expansive virtual empire or a budding production hub. We’ve come a long way since the dawn of SimCity and Populous, but one series has strayed sadly into history’s shadow. Detailed, granular, and inventive, it’s been 22 years, but the once-iconic Industry Giant is finally coming back.

Like a multi-pronged production line or trying to manage output quotas, the history of Industry Giant is a little complex. The first entry in the strategy game series arrived in 1997, spawning a collection of ‘Giant’ games including Hotel Giant and Traffic Giant. Industry Giant 2 followed five years later – but then things start getting obscure. Originally created by JoWooD, the Giant intellectual property was sold to another company, Nobilis, which released two more Hotel Giant games. Over the years, the possibility of a third Industry Giant game lingered in the proverbial strategy community air. There might even have been some early concepts or initial builds. But it wasn’t until 2013 when the series’ comeback started to gather momentum.

Toplitz, the publisher behind Airport Simulator 2019 and early-access survival FPS Serum bought the rights to the Giant series. After a long search, it tracked down Don vs Doda, a small developer based in Munich composed of developers who formerly worked on the Transport Fever series. The ethereal, yes-and-no nature of the would-be Industry Giant 3 convinced the team to skip a generation. And so we arrive at the present day and the upcoming, valiant return of one of PC’s most-storied management game series: Industry Giant 4.0.

PCGamesN had an exclusive look at Industry Giant 4.0 in action, and, even alongside the immensely deep Rise Of Industry 2, it looks like one of the most comprehensive manufacturing sims ever made. There are 25 different industries to cultivate, 60 goods, raw materials, and products, and everything – everything – is granular.

Let’s say you have two product lines: fresh fruit and wood. Likewise, you’ve established a supply route to transport the raw goods from your farms and sawmills back to town, where people will buy them. Well, the demand for firewood during spring and summer isn’t going to be high. Similarly, you’re not going to harvest much fruit in the colder months. And so, in Industry Giant 4.0, you can actually set how many trucks are in operation along your supply route and change their shift patterns based on the season.

You can customize your business philosophy, there are different preset scenarios, and your success is even influenced by weather and geography. The game begins during the 1950s and you can see the towns and cities that you serve organically grow across the decades. The amount of data on hand is also, frankly, intimidating. I mean this in a good way – if Cities Skylines 2 feels a bit simplified, a bit easy, then Industry Giant 4.0 is the hardcore simulation-driven alternative.

There is no release date yet, but Industry Giant 4.0 is provisionally scheduled for 2024. Further playtests are also on their way, and if you want to sign up to be notified – or add this to your Steam wishlist, you can head right here.

Alternatively, get the best 4X games ever made, or maybe the best city-building games available on PC right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.