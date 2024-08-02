Infest is a roguelike deckbuilder that channels Worms’ strategy design

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

More games should have destructible levels. If the humble Worms series, long a mainstay of laughing with your friends over the most diabolical ways to murder one another with makeshift traps, can do it, other games can, too. While we do have shooters and action games like Battlefield 5, Just Cause 3, and Red Faction Guerrilla to scratch this itch, it’s largely been up to smaller teams, like those responsible for Teardown, to give us interesting ways to play with level structure. The latest example of this is Infest, which marries turn-based strategy with roguelike deckbuilding and, most importantly, features a wildly open ended approach to environmental destruction and manipulation.

Though Infest is a card game, it’s also a turn-based strategy roguelike where altering levels is the key to victory. Its Steam page describes its physics system where “every pixel on the battlefield can burn, freeze, corrode, shock, and melt” when cards are played. Each turn sees the player using their hand of cards to mess with the environment , heal and strengthen units, and prepare for the enemy’s turn once every card has been played.

As a roguelike, Infest also involves carefully choosing upgrades, exploring procedurally generated levels, and trying out different approaches on each run. It promises variety through “dozens” of different cards, items, and side rooms as well as an in depth skill tree.

Infest is out now in Early Access on Steam. To mark its launch, it’s 10% off ($13.49 USD / £11.51) until next Wednesday August 7. Grab a copy right here.

