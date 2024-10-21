What happens if you take the ability-laden heroes from something like Overwatch and drop them into a turn-based strategy game like XCOM? You get Infinity HexaDome Tactics, that’s what. The upcoming competitive 1v1 title might not be launching for a while, but it’s giving you a chance to try it out and help shape its development with a brand new, week-long closed beta test.

We’re seeing it more and more these days – multiplayer games that opt to not take themselves too seriously, thematically, in order to be as vibrant and pliable as possible. The Finals throws you into a virtual game show, while something like Spectre Divide drops you into a futuristic bloodsport. Infinity HexaDome Tactics leans more towards the latter – it’s an arena sport where famous competitors try to win the favor and fandom of the massive, onlooking crowd. It’s a neat concept, and one that allows for a lot of gameplay and design freedom.

In HexaDome Tactics, you compose a team of champions, each with different abilities and attributes, and spend action points and resources on each turn to move them around the hexagonal-tiled arena and perform actions and attacks. You also pick a team sponsor, which will provide you with more unique buffs and benefits.

While you can be aggressive and eliminate members of your opponent’s team, this is no team deathmatch – there are objective points to capture and hold, and that’s what’ll win you the game.

With lots of abilities all on the field at once, there are so many opportunities for countering opponents and for surprising them with strategies and combos that they wouldn’t expect. Layer on top of that the ongoing tactics that’ll be needed as the match evolves, and you’ve got some satisfying, strategic gameplay.

If that all sounds like a bit of you, you’ve currently got a chance of being able to play the game early as part of HexaDome Tactics’ latest beta test. It’s a closed beta so you’ll have to request access through Steam, but if you’re let in you’ll be able to not only enjoy it before most other players but give some valuable feedback to the team at Blindspot Games as well. There are two new champions and two fresh game modes to try, so there’s a lot to test.

The current HexaDome Tactics closed beta begins today, Monday October 21, and wraps up on Monday October 28. You can sign up here if you’re interested.

