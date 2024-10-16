Infinity Nikki banners - next, current, and 1.0 banners

What are the Infinity Nikki banners? There are a ton of outfits to find, earn, and buy in Miraland, but truly unique outfit pieces can only be found in limited-time “resonances.” Aside from their striking looks, banner-exclusive pieces can help you achieve a perfect score in styling challenges. So, if you’re overdue for a wardrobe refresh, let us walk you through the banner system.

Infinity Nikki takes its cue from acclaimed gacha games like Genshin Impact by offering limited-time banners, otherwise known as resonances, that feature exclusive outfits. The Infinity Nikki beta has given us a sneak peek of the RPG game’s banner system in action, including the banner odds and how resonances work. Be sure to redeem the latest Infinity Nikki codes for more banner currency.

Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners

We expect the Infinity Nikki launch banners to be the same as the current banners in the beta.

These outfits featured prominently in the Tokyo Game Show special program, and we expect many fans to have their hearts set on the Flutter Storm and Fairytale Swan outfits that take the spotlight on each banner. Rerunning the beta banner as the Infinity Nikki 1.0 banner also allows beta participants to reacquire their favorite five-star outfits without being forced to wait until the Butterfly Dream banner rolls around.

Current Infinity Nikki banner

The current Infinity Nikki banner is Butterfly Dream. It features the five-star outfit Flutter Storm and the four-star outfit Flowing Colors.

Outfit Flutter Storm

(five-star) Flowing Colours

(four-star) Pieces Fluttermist Isle (hair) Windborne Memories (socks) Offshore Breeze (shoes) Frigid Branches (headwear) Windhowl Tears (earrings) Silent Perch (neckwear) Sealing Cocoon (choker) Delicate Wings (gloves) Fluttering Twist (dress) Painting Blossoms (hair) Imaginative Painting (outerwear) Splashed Ink (top) Stained Palette (bottoms) New Colors (socks) Trace of the Pen (shoes) Blank Beginnings (headwear) Painted Scenery (earrings) Floral Dreamscape (backpiece)

Infinity Nikki permanent banner

The permanent Infinity Nikki banner is Distant Sea, featuring the five-star outfits Fairytale Swan and Blossoming Stars. It also includes boosted pull rates for four-star outfits Tidal Shark Mirage and Sweet Jazz Nights.

Outfit Fairytale Swan

(five-star) Blossoming Star

(five-star) Tidal Shark Mirage

(four-star) Sweet Jazz Nights

(four-star) Pieces Morning Sunlight (hair) Interwoven with Love (socks) Ripple Tracker (shoes) Fluttering Feather (headwear) Swaying Ode (earrings) Swan Sonata (neckwear) Feather Gleam (gloves) Starry Guidance (ring) Blooming Grace (dress) Blooming Pact (hair) Imminent Bloom (socks) Starry Pathwy (shoes) Starlit Dreams (hair accessory) Bloom Together (headwear) Astral Pearls (earrings) Blossom Promenade (neckwear) Distant Twinkle (gloves) Starry Splendor (dress) Dancing Waves (hair) Set Sail (top) Riding the Breeze (bottoms) Shallow Reflections (socks) Gentle Ripples (shoes) Guiding Star (hair accessory) Drifting Sharkfin (headwear) Deep Sea Adventure (gloves) Whispering Breeze (pendant) Mellifluous Melody (hair) Soft Bibcoon Socks (socks) Unending Dance (shoes) Intermission (hair accessory) Sleepless Night (headwear) Bibcoon Pompoms (earrings) Unfulfilled Wish (gloves) Chuckle Trainee (dress)

How do Infinity Nikki banners work?

There are at least two Infinity Nikki banners available: permanent and limited. As their name suggests, the permanent banner never expires, whereas the limited banner is only available for a set amount of time.

Both banners require a specific currency – either Resonite Crystals or Revelation Crystals – that you can earn by reaching level milestones and participating in Infinity Nikki events. You can also convert diamonds earned from completing quests and other activities in the open-world game into crystals. Once you have the appropriate banner currency, you can “resonate” with them for a chance to draw exclusive items.

Here are the Infinity Nikki banner odds:

Five-star items: 1.5% (guaranteed every 20 draws)

1.5% (guaranteed every 20 draws) Four-star items: 3.29% (guaranteed every 10 draws)

3.29% (guaranteed every 10 draws) Three-star items: 82.44% (no guarantee)

In addition to the guarantees above, Infinity Nikki banners include Deep Echoes. These are guaranteed pieces that can be claimed at resonance attempt milestones. They typically consist of makeup, contact lenses, and Momo accessories.

The Infinity Nikki banners work slightly differently than many other gacha banners since there isn’t a single five-star to pull. Instead, featured outfits are broken into individual pieces, so be prepared to pull up to nine five-star items if you want the complete outfit.

All five-star items in Infinity Nikki come with a “new piece guarantee,” so unless you’ve completed the outfit, you won’t pull five-star duplicates. With this in mind, you’re guaranteed the full five-star outfit in 180 draws. Remember that this is not applicable for four-star items.

In cases where a single banner offers multiple five-star outfits, you must choose between them in Tidal Guidance. Doing so ensures that any five-star items you pull on that banner will be a piece from your preferred outfit. You can switch your outfit preference, but given that this will reset your banner odds, we don’t recommend it.

Alongside the headline five-star and four-star outfits, each Infinity Nikki has an additional pool of 30 three-star wardrobe items. These pieces are guaranteed for every draw that doesn’t result in a five-star or four-star item.

When pulling duplicates, you receive Surging Ebb or Tranquility Droplets as compensation. This currency can be spent in the Resonance store to purchase additional Resonite Crystals and Revelation Crystals, giving you additional chances to pull a new wardrobe piece.

Now that you’re up to speed with the Infinity Nikki banners, check out the latest for Infinity Nikki multiplayer to see if you can hit the gacha grind with a friend in tow. We’ve also got news from Infold Games concerning Infinity Nikki crossplay if you’re itching to take Nikki and her wardrobe on your daily commute.