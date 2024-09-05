Infinity Nikki beta release date, sign-ups, and playtest start times

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

When is the Infinity Nikki beta? The next installment of the Nikki series is coming to PC, bringing developer Infold’s world of dress-up to a whole new audience. Playtests offer the chance to experience Nikki’s next adventure in Miraland ahead of time, and we’ve got all the latest news for the upcoming beta period.

The Infinity Nikki release date is fast approaching and beta recruitment has already begun. We’ve got all the Infinity Nikki beta sign-up details, including the next Infinity Nikki playtest start and end times plus any important guidelines for successful entrants. Whether you’re a long-time Nikki fan or just looking for a relaxing game to unwind, the Infinity Nikki beta is the perfect chance to discover if the self-styled “coziest open-world game” is for you.

Infinity Nikki beta dates

Sign-ups for the next Infinity Nikki beta are live and we expect Infold to announce its start time once the beta recruitment period wraps up.

The previous Infinity Nikki closed beta ran from Sunday, June 23 to Saturday, July 6, 2024. The beta recruitment period spanned the first three weeks of June, giving a select few eager fans in North America a chance to experience everything the dress-up game offers before launch.

Taking this as a precedent, we expect sign-ups for the upcoming “Reunion” playtest will close on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 to make way for the beta to start the following week.

How to sign up for the Infinity Nikki beta

You can opt into the next Infinity Nikki closed beta by creating an Infold account and filling out the official survey before it closes. Infold hasn’t provided a beta recruitment end time just yet, so it’s best to complete it sooner rather than later.

The survey consists of 50 questions ranging from your PC’s basic specs to your general gaming habits. We expect Infold to look for a wide sample size of players when selecting beta participants, so there are no wrong answers – even if you don’t have any prior experience with the Nikki series, Infold will likely still want to hear from you.

How to access the Infinity Nikki beta

Successful participants will be selected according to their survey answers and will receive access via email. The email address you use to register your account is the same email that Infold will use to contact you about beta participation, so be sure to keep an eye on your inbox during the beta period.

While the Infinity Nikki beta includes cross-platform progression between PC and mobile, your account is bound to one device per platform to avoid ineligible players from joining the playtest. Your progress in the beta won’t carry over to the launch build, so don’t get too attached to the outfits you unlock during the playtest.

Now that you’re all signed up for the Infinity Nikki beta, check out some of the best anime games and free-to-play gacha games to tide you over while you wait. We also have a complete list of upcoming PC games to watch out for, from quirky visual novels to enchanting open worlds.

