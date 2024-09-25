Discovering a new world is always a true joy, but as great as the likes of The Witcher 3, GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Assassin’s Creed are, simply existing in them can be filled with stress. Enter Infinity Nikki, where style and fashion is the name of the game. Twelve years since it first began, the Nikki series makes its PC debut soon with an open-world game that gives us free reign to explore the world of Miraland. Ahead of launch, developer Infold is running another Infinity Nikki closed beta, and you can take part if you’re quick.

Infinity Nikki is the latest and most expansive entry in the Nikki series of fashion-first anime games. It’s a setting I’ve always watched with curiosity from a distance, one where creating memorable outfits is at its very core. This latest entry, however, steps up the action and transports it into a beautiful open world packed with stunning vistas, majestic creatures, and mysterious ghost trains. If you’ve been keen to see what Infinity Nikki actually has to offer, you’ll have a chance to try it out early if you sign up now to join the Infinity Nikki beta.

The beta gives you a chance to explore Infinity Nikki’s gorgeous environments, taking on various minigames and getting a feel for traversal, combat, and even its music-playing system. Picking the right outfit will of course be important, but not just to look good – they’ll also bestow unique abilities upon you, helping you to explore and solve puzzles.

I won’t pretend I’m not curious – it looks lovely, and I always enjoy wandering about a pretty environment and attempting to uncover hidden secrets. With all manner of mini-games, puzzles, and combat sequences to tackle, Infinity Nikki promises to be one of the most relaxing games of 2024. Plus, as a decade-long FF14 player, I’m well aware just how satisfying perfecting your fashion can be as an endgame activity.

The Infinity Nikki closed beta runs from Tuesday October 8 to Tuesday October 22. It’s available on both PC and mobile, and will include cross-platform progression, but your account will be bound to one device per platform. If you want to have a chance of taking part, fill out the survey now, as applications close on Sunday September 29. You’ll be sent an email if you make it in.

