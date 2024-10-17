Infinity Nikki codes October 2024 and how to redeem

What are the new Infinity Nikki codes? The fifth installment of Infold Games’ dress-up series marks its debut on PC and consoles, and we can already redeem codes to celebrate. These limited-time codes are a staple of gacha games, offering you the chance to collect premium rewards at no cost to your bank balance.

Like previous games in the series, Infinity Nikki lets you redeem codes for free items like Threads of Purity, Crystals, and Bling, all to unlock new outfits to traverse the open-world game. Some outfits are essential in exploration, whereas others are unique cosmetics that set you apart from the crowd. Ahead of the Infinity Nikki release date, we’ve got all the active codes in the Infinity Nikki beta and how to redeem them.

All Infinity Nikki codes

Here are the active Infinity Nikki codes:

NIKKI20241022 – 5x Crystal, 20x Thread of Purity, 10k Bling

Expired codes

There are not currently any expired Infinity Nikki codes.

How do I redeem Infinity Nikki codes?

You can redeem Infinity Nikki codes through the in-game menu, here’s where to find Redeem Rewards.

Open the in-game Infinity Nikki menu

Go to Settings

Scroll down to Other

Click Redeem Rewards under Redeem Codes

Enter or copy and paste the code into the box

Click Apply to claim your free rewards!

How do I get more Infinity Nikki codes?

As the game is currently in a closed beta, there aren’t many codes floating about. We do expect that to change when the game releases hopefully later this year, so keep an eye on this page and we’ll keep you up to date or where and when to find more Infinity Nikki codes.

Now you know how to redeem Infinity Nikki codes, check out how to spend your premium currency on the latest Infinity Nikki banners. We’ve also got a complete list of Infinity Nikki events to partake in for even more freebies. Finally, check out the the best life games and gacha games to pass the time while we wait for Nikki and Momo’s grand debut.