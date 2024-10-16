Infinity Nikki events - all current and upcoming events

What are the Infinity Nikki events? Infold’s dress-up game is packed with optional activities to complete, but few can offer as much value as events. A staple of live-service games, events often introduce exclusive gameplay mechanics and typically bestow a hefty bounty for your participation.

Infinity Nikki events are only available for a limited time, so it’s important to keep up to date with their start and end times if you plan to reap their rewards in the gacha game. These rewards include Infinity Nikki banner currency and exclusive outfits – so rest assured they’re well worth your time. While it’s still a little while until the Infinity Nikki release date, the beta has already given us an indication of the events we have to look forward to at launch.

Upcoming Infinity Nikki events

The next Infinity Nikki events are yet to be announced.

We expect Infold Games to notify us of upcoming events via livestreams and official social media channels, so check back regularly to stay updated with all the latest announcements.

Current Infinity Nikki events

Here are the current Infinity Nikki events:

Reunion Playtest Check-In

Event duration: Tuesday, October 8 to Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Reunion Playtest Check-In event allows Infinity Nikki beta participants to claim additional banner currency simply by logging in. There are 20 Revelation Crystals to accrue over the seven days allotted. These daily check-in rewards don’t require consecutive daily logins, so you can skip a day or two without missing out.

