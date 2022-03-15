Inscryption’s endless roguelike mode has arrived

Inscryption is one of 2021’s best games, but it was hard to justify putting it into any specific category. It’s a deck-building game, yes, but it’s also a puzzle game and a horror game that blends genres and themes with an effortlessness that’s quite profound. A mini-expansion for Inscryption, Kaycee’s Mod, is now out of open beta, and ready for you to just keep playing that satisfying card-based roguelike game component forever.

Effectively, Kaycee’s Mod lets you endlessly repeat the first segment of Inscryption, which is a series of increasingly challenging card battles against a spooky and mysterious opponent named Leshy. You’ll have to manage your deck by making sacrifices, recruiting new units, and picking paths to follow on a map through a darkened forest.

Kaycee’s Mod does more than simply make Inscryption’s card-battler component endless, however. As we noted when it began its open beta, there are new options for increasing the difficulty of each run, plus new cards and items to use in battle, a new final encounter, and new bits of lore to uncover.

There’s plenty more that’s been added over the course of the beta, like new map events and even new objects to investigate in the cabin.

To access the mode, press Shift+K+M when you’re on the start screen, and it’ll unlock.

