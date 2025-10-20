The most terrifying roguelike card game you'll ever play just hit its lowest price yet

Balatro is easily one of the best card games around, offering an engaging gameplay loop that keeps me up all night trying to pull off 'one last run'. However, sometimes you want a familiar experience with a unique twist, and I suggest grabbing the earlier game, Inscryption for that exact reason. With a solid gameplay loop, angled around a more atmospheric and horror-like design, it's a brilliant indie that doesn't get enough love, and now it's at its lowest price ever.

Following in the footsteps of lots of other great roguelike games, Inscryption takes the deck-building genre and adds a few fresh ingredients to the pot. It's part horror, part escape room, and part meta-narrative. It all blends together perfectly. Framed as a found footage experience captured by streamer Luke Carder, the game puts as much of a focus on telling an engaging story as well as the gameplay.

Inscryption follows Carder as he uncovers a box of old out-of-print cards from a game called Inscryption, with coordinates leading him to somewhere local, where he finds a box with a floppy disk called… You guessed it, Inscryption. However, despite thousands of creepypastas telling you not to do this kind of thing, Carder plays the unfamiliar game, with weird paranormal occurrences throughout.

The Balatro similarities end with the nature of using cards in this roguelike, and of course, the fact that both games belong in the same genre. However, Inscryption defines its place as one of the best indie games by offering an experience closer to tabletop games like Pokémon TCG, with you and the NPC players putting cards on a grid that each have attack and health values. Over time, parts of the game change and twist, adding new layers of strategy that I don't want to spoil because of how well Inscryption introduces you to them.

It's full of horrific charm and creepy vibes, perfect for October, and its well-timed discount makes now a good time to get it. You can currently get Inscryption for just $7.99 / £6.71 on Fanatical, with a huge 60% discount off the usual price. However, you don't have long to grab your copy, as Inscryption's sale ends on Thursday, October 23, at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET / 11 pm BST, so make sure to get it while it's discounted.

