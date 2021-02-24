Intel strategist claims PCIe 4.0 SSDs will be faster on 11th gen CPUs than AMD

Intel LGA 1700 Alder Lake socket

Intel’s late to the party with PCIe 4.0, but after three generations of AMD exclusivity, the upcoming 11th gen processors will finally include support for the feature. Instead of putting the two companies on a level playing field, Intel’s chief performance strategist, Ryan Shrout, released an internal benchmark showcasing that Gen4 NVMe SSDs will reportedly run faster when paired with Intel’s Rocket Lake-S CPUs.

The PCMark 10 quick system drive benchmark is credited to Intel’s storage technical analyst, Allyn Malventano, seeing a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD performing up to 11% faster alongside the upcoming Intel Core i9 11900K than when used with the AMD Ryzen 5950X.

Before you begin setting aside money for an upgrade, however, it might be worth holding off until reviewers can corroborate these findings. As the disclaimer says at the bottom of the graph, ‘results may vary’ depending on your configuration, PCMark 10 isn’t exactly representative of real-world performance, and the side-by-side comparison is just relative performance instead of crunchable numbers.

Shrout confirms that the test wasn’t even conducted using M.2 slots, but instead using an add-in card to plug the SSD into a x16 slot “to make sure it was CPU attached on both platforms.”

It’s great to see the Intel i9 11900K show signs of becoming the best gaming CPU, but it’s worth keeping an open mind until we see more than a single graph of relative data. The new range is expected to land next month, so we should find out more then.

Damien Mason

Hardware writer

Updated:

Damien splits his time between tinkering with new hardware and gadgets, and Rainbow Six Siege. He’s previously written for KitGuru, Rock Paper Shotgun, and ProPrivacy.

Read More
Intel Core i9 9900K review
Intel Core i7 9700K review
Best CPU for gaming

Promoted

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

What Total War: Warhammer 3 means for Warhammer: The Old World

What Total War: Warhammer 3 means for Warhammer: The Old World

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N