Intel CPU prices are plummeting right now

The prices for Intel’s latest 14th-gen CPUs are dropping fast right now, with many of the chips now at their cheapest ever level at a number of retailers. There are a few factors at play here, including competition from the recent AMD Zen 5 launch, widely publicized issues with stability, and the fact that Intel is readying a new CPU lineup for launch. If you’ve been waiting for an Intel CPU deal, though, now is a good time to pounce, as long as you’re happy to update your motherboard BIOS.

The CPUs currently getting their prices slashed include Intel’s best gaming CPU, the Core i9 14900K, as well as several other 14th-gen models. Intel has not only struggled to keep pace with AMD when it comes to gaming lately, but its CPUs have also been plagued by instability in games based on Unreal Engine, which Intel claims was down to a microcode error. However, with new motherboard updates now being released that fix the microcode, and rein in the sudden high power fluctuations of Intel’s chips, these CPUs are now looking much more tempting, especially with their lower prices.

If you’re looking to build a whole new PC, then we’d still recommend taking the AMD route right now, as the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a fantastic gaming chip that doesn’t cost too much money. However, one advantage of Intel’s 14th-gen lineup is that they’re compatible with old Intel 12th-gen motherboards, even if they use DDR4 memory. Indeed, I’m happily using a Core i7 14700K in my B660 DDR4 motherboard right now, after upgrading from a Core i5 12400F, and that’s given my old system a massive speed boost.

You will need to update your motherboard BIOS to the latest version, though – look for microcode 0x129 in the BIOS description, as that’s the crucial part that stops the wild voltage fluctuations that Intel says causes instability.

Let’s start at the top with the Core i9 14900K, which Amazon is now listing for a price of $527.69, its cheapest ever price at the retailer, saving you $72.30 on the MSRP, and $88.34 on the price of this CPU in October 2023. That’s a great price for a 24-core CPU, with eight high-power P-Cores that can boost to up to 6GHz, and 16 E-Cores. You’ll need a hefty AIO cooler to keep it from running too hot and limiting its performance, though.

Next up is the Core i7 14700K, which you can now buy for $369.99, saving you $40 on the usual $409.99 price. Unlike other chips in the 14th-gen lineup, the 14700K also has more cores than its predecessor, the Core i7 13700K, giving you 20 in total, rather than 16. You get eight P-Cores that can boost to up to 5.6GHz, and 12 E-Cores to help out with multi-threaded workloads. This chip was cheaper on Amazon during July, but that’s still a good saving.

Then there’s the Core i5 14600K, which is a great all-purpose chip for both gaming and content creation that doesn’t cost the earth, especially at its current price of just $288.89. Again, this is the cheapest price Amazon has ever listed for this CPU, saving you over $41 on the usual MSRP.

Basically, if you own a 12th-gen Intel system, and you’re looking for a cheap and easy CPU upgrade that doesn’t require you to buy a new motherboard and RAM, then this is a good time to grab a 14th-gen CPU upgrade. Just make sure you update your motherboard to the latest firmware. If you’ve never done this before, check out our guide on how to flash your BIOS, which takes you through the whole process.