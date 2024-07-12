Intel is “selling defective CPUs” says game dev in brutal smackdown

Intel’s not having a good time with gamers right now, with the company still struggling to find the root cause of game instability on its CPUs, and now a game dev has issued a no-nonsense smackdown about Intel CPU game crashes on its official blog. In a piece titled “Intel is selling defective 13-14th gen CPUs,” Matthew Cassells, founder of Alderon Games, said he was even swapping out all its game servers from Intel to AMD hardware as a result, and anyone else hosting game servers to do the same.

Gamers have been reporting crashes on Intel CPUs for a number of months now, with the problem appearing to particularly affect games based on the Unreal engine. In particular, this stability issue seems to affect the best gaming CPU from Intel right now, the Core i9 14900K, with common error messages reporting that the game is out of video memory when it’s compiling shaders, even if your graphics card has an enormous amount of VRAM.

It’s this same issue that reared its head again recently with the recent First Descendant out of video memory problem, and Cassells says it’s the same situation with Alderon Games. Gamers are “receiving misleading error messages about running out of video driver memory,” he says, “despite having sufficient memory.”

Alderon Games is an indie studio that makes Path of Titans, an MMO survival game where you can play as dinosaurs, and the game appears to have been bitten hard by Intel stability issues. According to Cassells, the studio’s crash reporting tools detail “thousands of crashes on 13th and 14th Gen Intel CPUs” from gamers playing the game.

Not only that, but Intel’s latest CPUs are also apparently causing a lot of trouble for Alderon Games at its own end. On the blog, Cassells says that “developers using these CPUs face frequent instability while building and working on the game,” adding that “it can also cause SSD and memory corruption.” Meanwhile, the game’s official dedicated servers are apparently “experiencing constant crashes, taking entire servers down.”

Cassells says that Alderon has found Intel chips usually work well at first, but then “deteriorate over time.” In a damning assessment of the studio’s experience with Intel CPUs, Cassells claims that “the failure rate we have observed from our own testing is nearly 100%, indicating it’s only a matter of time before affected CPUs fail.”

According to Cassells, Alderon is now changing the hardware in its game servers to use AMD CPUs, instead of Intel chips, saying that the new AMD processors “experience 100 times fewer crashes compared to Intel CPUs that were found to be defective.” He also says that Alderon advises anyone “hosting Path of Titans servers or selling game servers to avoid purchasing or using 13th and 14th gen Intel CPUs.”

If you want to avoid all this hassle, our best advice right now is to buy one of AMD’s CPUs instead. As you’ll see in your AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review, this eight-core CPU isn’t just cheaper than the Core i9 14900K, but it’s also faster in most of our game tests.