Intel Arc A7 GPU reviews – our roundup of the critics’ scores

Critics are now publishing their Intel Arc A7 GPU reviews, and it looks like the A770 and A750 make for potentially great budget graphics cards

The most powerful Intel Arc A7 GPU, the A770, floats against a blue-purple background

Published:

Gaming hardwareIntel

Intel Arc A7 GPU reviews are piling in ahead of the graphics cards’ release date, with just a week to go until you can grab an Alchemist pixel pusher for your gaming PC. While team blue has shared plenty of internal benchmarks that show off the performance of its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 competitor, we can now see how well its claims hold up under critics’ scrutiny.

An Intel Arc A7 GPU, be it the A770 or A750, could be the best graphics card for those that don’t want to spend an obscene amount of money on a new pixel pusher. It’s unlikely that we’ll see any budget offerings from the RTX 4000 series emerge this year, but Alchemist could face competition from AMD RDNA 3 rivals in the coming months.

If you do plan on picking up a team blue GPU, just make sure you meet the Intel Arc A7 system requirements. Unlike other graphics cards, you’ll need a fairly modern processor to get good performance out of Alchemist.

Without further ado, let’s check out those Intel Arc A7 GPU reviews:

Critic Intel Arc A7 GPU review
Digital Foundry Intel Arc A770 / Intel Arc A750
Gamers Nexus Intel Arc A770
Hardware Unboxed Intel Arc A770 / Intel Arc A750
JayzTwoCents Intel Arc A770 / Intel Arc A750
LinusTechTips Intel Arc A770 / Intel Arc A750
KitGuru Intel Arc A770 / Intel Arc A750
PCWorld Intel Arc A770 / Intel Arc A750
TechPowerUp Intel Arc A770 / Intel Arc A750
The Verge Intel Arc A770 / Intel Arc A750
Tom’s Hardware Intel Arc A770 / Intel Arc A750

The consensus appears to be that the Intel Arc A7 series is a mostly solid budget offering, trading blows with the likes of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and AMD Radeon 6600. However, its performance can vary wildly depending on the API used by certain games, with DirectX 12 and Vulkan performing best while the likes of DirectX 11 can suffer.

More from PCGamesN

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.