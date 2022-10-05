Intel Arc A7 GPU reviews – our roundup of the critics’ scores

Intel Arc A7 GPU reviews are piling in ahead of the graphics cards’ release date, with just a week to go until you can grab an Alchemist pixel pusher for your gaming PC. While team blue has shared plenty of internal benchmarks that show off the performance of its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 competitor, we can now see how well its claims hold up under critics’ scrutiny.

An Intel Arc A7 GPU, be it the A770 or A750, could be the best graphics card for those that don’t want to spend an obscene amount of money on a new pixel pusher. It’s unlikely that we’ll see any budget offerings from the RTX 4000 series emerge this year, but Alchemist could face competition from AMD RDNA 3 rivals in the coming months.

If you do plan on picking up a team blue GPU, just make sure you meet the Intel Arc A7 system requirements. Unlike other graphics cards, you’ll need a fairly modern processor to get good performance out of Alchemist.

Without further ado, let’s check out those Intel Arc A7 GPU reviews:

The consensus appears to be that the Intel Arc A7 series is a mostly solid budget offering, trading blows with the likes of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and AMD Radeon 6600. However, its performance can vary wildly depending on the API used by certain games, with DirectX 12 and Vulkan performing best while the likes of DirectX 11 can suffer.