Intel Arc A770 GPU issue is causing a memory speed mismatch

Intel’s Arc A770 GPU is a strong budget contender, but some users are reporting slower-than-expected ‘Limited Edition’ memory speeds. While the blue team’s flagship variant is supposed to have a clock speed edge against the A750 and A770 8GB, the GPU seemingly produces results on par with its Alchemist counterparts.

Highlighted by Videocardz, Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU users are sharing incorrect VRAM specs over on Github. According to the shared stats, the graphics card’s memory speeds clock in at 2,000 MHz rather than 2,187MHz, while its bandwidth is seemingly capped at 512GB/s. The stats come courtesy of GPU-Z, but the issue reportedly shows up with other tools too.

Videocardz notes that the issue isn’t widely documented as of yet, so it’s hard to tell whether it’s an Intel API bug or an A770 hardware flaw. Techpowerup, the experts behind GPU-Z, are currently looking into the issue, so it hopefully won’t tarnish the GPU’s ‘Limited Edition’ branding with a new meaning for long.



Image source: Github

Specs shenanigans aside, Intel Arc A7 review scores suggest both the Arc A750 and A770 appear to be solid budget GPUs. Sure, they aren’t remotely a threat to the Nvidia RTX 4090, as the flagship isn’t really competing in the best graphics card race. However, by trading blows with the RTX 3060, it sort of earns itself a place at the top GPU table, especially when you consider its price and gaming PC capabilities.

If Intel Arc can help take the best cheap gaming PC options to a new level, the GPU brand could have a future beyond Arc Alchemist. The blue team previous stated that it’d release new graphics card every year until 2025 if all goes well, so perhaps successors like Battlemage will eventually ride onto the field to challenge Nvidia and AMD.