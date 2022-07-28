Not every Intel Arc Alchemist GPU will support HDMI 2.1

The Intel Arc Alchemist GPU launch has already been plagued with delays and stifled release schedules, but new information has come to light that may make picking one up even more complicated. While you might expect that team blue would implement the latest display standards found on the best graphics card from its competitors, this is sadly not the case.

During a recent Intel Arc GPU demo, thecompany revealed that while DisplayPort 2.0 will be a given on all A series graphics cards, it’s decidedly more complicated when it comes to HDMI 2.1. In short, it will fall to board partners to implement a PCON (protocol convertor) chip in their designs that will allow an HDMI 2.1 signal to be fed through the pixel pusher’s DisplayPort input (presumably via a DP to HDMI cable).

If you’d rather not wade through specs sheets to confirm whether an Intel Arc GPU has a PCON chip or not, Intel says its limited edition A770 and A750 models will be pack one.

It’s not clear why Intel has chosen this confusing approach, especially considering that HDMI 2.1 ports are appearing more and more on the best gaming monitors. While DisplayPort 2.0 inputs will help soften the blow, both RDNA 3 and RTX 4000 GPUs will probably support both, leaving the team blue graphics cards feeling somewhat last gen.