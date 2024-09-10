Intel’s new gaming CPU prices just leaked, and they look promising

The core specs and prices of the new Intel Arrow Lake have just been inadvertently leaked by two retailers, not only showing us the cores and clock speeds of all the new K-series chips but also the prices. If the CPUs perform in line with expectations, then these new chips look good too, with very similar prices to the current 14th-gen lineup.

Intel is expected to launch its new best gaming CPU, the Core Ultra 9 285K, by the end of 2024, along with a supporting lineup of cheaper chips. The launch will come after the release of the AMD Zen 5 lineup, but it looks as though Intel is adopting a different pricing strategy from AMD. While AMD’s Ryzen 9000 chips are going for much higher prices than their Ryzen 7000 counterparts, it looks as though Intel’s new chips won’t command such a high premium over their predecessors.

That’s partly down to the fact that Intel’s current CPUs haven’t dropped much in price compared with AMD’s Zen 4 chips, but it’s still good to see we’re not getting a huge price hike with Arrow Lake. Of course, as always with leaks, bear in mind that none of this has been officially confirmed by Intel, and that prices may well change when the CPUs are finally launched.

All the new CPUs that have appeared in the listings are K-series chips, which are targeted at gamers and enthusiasts, with the ‘K’ denoting an unlocked multiplier so you can run the CPUs beyond their rated clock speeds, if they’re up to it (and so is your CPU cooler). As first spotted by tech leaker momomo_us on X (formerly Twitter), two retailers have listed them – LambdaTek in the UK, and PC-Canada in (you’ve guessed it) Canada. Both sites list the prices, but LambdaTek also lists the total number of cores and what looks like the top boost clock.

Let’s kick off with the Core Ultra 9 285K, which LambdaTek lists for a price of £566.20 inc VAT, and says has a total of 24 cores and a 5.7GHz clock speed. These correspond with previous Arrow Lake clock speed leaks, which showed a 5.7GHz frequency for the 285K, while other leaks have said the 285K has 24 cores, split across eight P-Cores and 16 E-Cores.

This is the most expensive CPU of the new lineup, with the £566.20 price being around £30 higher than the price of the Core i9 14900K at the same retailer in the UK. If you remove VAT and convert the price to dollars, the price comes to $617.84, and it’s likely that Intel would round this down (as UK CPU prices are generally a little more expensive than those in the US), meaning the Core Ultra 9 285K price is $599, based on this leak and our speculation. Meanwhile, the same chip is listed at $847.99 CA on PC-Canada, which is only a little higher than the $821.99 price of the Core i9 14900K at the same retailer.

Next up is the Core Ultra 7 265K, which LambdaTek lists as having 20 cores (eight P-Cores and 12 E-Cores is the expected split) and a top 5.5GHz clock speed, along with a price of £392.82 inc VAT, costing just over £4 more than the Core i7 14700K at the same retailer.

Based on that price, and using the same calculation as above, the price comes to $428.69, and again we’d assume that Intel will round this down, meaning the Core Ultra 7 265K price is $419, based on this leak and speculation. The same chip costs $584.99 CA at PC Canada, which is even cheaper than the retailer’s current price of $593.99 for the Core i7 14700K.

Moving down a notch, we then come to the Core Ultra 5 245K, which has 14 cores (expected to be six P-Cores and eight E-Cores), along with a 5.2GHz clock speed according to LambdaTek. The chip is priced at £285.73 inc VAT, which is even cheaper than the retailer’s £293.22 price for the Core i5 14600K.

Again, after removing VAT and converting the currency, this comes to $311.64, which we would expect Intel to round down. This would mean the Core Ultra 5 245K price is $299, based on this leak and our own price speculation. The same chip is priced at $447.99 CA on Price Canada, which is only slightly higher than the $444.99 price of the 14600K at the same retailer.

Intel needs Arrow Lake to deliver on its promises, though. The company has been financially struggling lately, with rumors that Intel could stop making its own CPUs, and its Raptor Lake CPUs have also been beset by stability issues that have only just been resolved.

There’s also a good chance that Intel will have to compete with AMD’s Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs when they finally come out. It hasn’t gone easily for AMD’s Ryzen 9000 launch either, though, with a new AMD Windows update required to get the best performance out of them, while benchmarks showed that the Ryzen 5 7600X3D beats Zen 5 CPUs in games.

We’ll now just have to wait until we’ve benchmarked Intel’s new CPUs for ourselves to see how they perform. For more information about Intel’s new CPU lineup, check out our Intel Arrow Lake guide, where we share everything we currently know about the new chips.