Intel’s Arrow Lake CPU launch just got pushed back, says new leak

The release date for the new range of Intel Arrow Lake CPUs has been reportedly pushed back to the end of October, 2024. While there’s been no official announcement about the Intel Core Ultra 200 launch date, there have been plenty of leaks and rumors. A date of October 10 was originally mooted on the grapevine, but hardware leakers are now suggesting that Intel has postponed the launch date.

These new Intel Core Ultra 200-series CPUs potentially offer the company its best chance to dethrone AMD and produce the best gaming CPU after a few years of sitting in second place. So far, it hasn’t had a response to the performance gains that AMD’s 3D V-Cache provides for gamers since AMD released the tech back in 2022.

The delay is being reported by Hong Kong tech website HKEPC on its X/Twitter account, which suggests that instead of October 10, Intel is launching the new Arrow Lake lineup on October 24. Details are light and we have to stress that, for the moment, this is still just speculation. Until Intel comes out with an official announcement, we won’t know the release date for sure.

According to the latest rumors, the Intel Arrow Lake prices are going to be in line with those of Intel’s current 14th-gen chips, rather than charging a large premium for the latest tech. It’s also been officially confirmed that Intel Arrow Lake manufacturing isn’t being undertaken by the company itself. Instead, third-party manufacturers are picking up the slack.

Regardless of who makes the chips, Intel badly needs success here if it’s going to undo some of the reputational damage the company has suffered. While it did find an Intel 13th and 14th-gen stability fix, it wasn’t enough to stop irrevocable damage for a lot of customers.

There’s still over a month to wait, so while you do, you might want to look at our Intel Core i9 14900K review to see how Intel’s current flagship stacks up. As AMD continues to romp home with CPUs like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, it makes sense for Intel not to rush a launch as important as this one.