Intel just confirmed its gaming CPUs are finally fixed for good, no more updates

Intel has finally stated, for the record, that it has fixed all the problems with its 13th and 14th-gen gaming CPUs for good. This final Intel CPU fix was issued over a week ago, and while the company did say that it had tracked down the root cause, it didn’t say with certainty that the fix it released was the final one.

This is the first time Intel has spoken, on the record, with confirmation that undamaged Intel Raptor Lake CPUs now have a permanent fix. It’s been a long road getting here, with many of the best gaming CPUs facing months of risk from voltage instability issues, even after several updates.

Now, however, that’s all changed. In comments made to The Verge, Thomas Hannaford, an Intel spokesperson, said, “Yes, we’re confirming this is the cause and that it is fixed” in relation to the Vmin shift instability problems, as long as users apply the most recent permanent Intel CPU fix, which the company released at the end of September.

The September microcode update was released to mitigate one of four scenarios that Intel has identified as being able to cause damage. Two previous updates back in June and August, along with applying the Intel default power settings, mitigated the other three.

This is all great news for PC owners with undamaged 13th and 14th-gen Intel Core CPUs. For those with damage, though, it’s a slightly different story. At the moment, there’s no Intel CPU testing tool available to check if Raptor Lake CPUs, such as the Intel Core i9 14900K, have been damaged, although the company has said that it continues to investigate the possibility of releasing one in the future.

Thankfully, Intel has added two additional years of warranty to all 13th and 14th-gen CPUs on top of their existing warranty period. If you own an Intel Core CPU that seems unstable, you’ll be covered until that extended warranty period ends, but it’s probably best to get your RMA request in as soon as possible if you suspect any damage.

As for the future, it’s looking brighter for Intel already. The company has already confirmed that both the recently-released Intel Lunar Lake and up-and-coming Intel Arrow Lake CPUs are unaffected by this voltage instability problem, and with the Arrow Lake release date rumored to be imminent, this news couldn’t be more timely.

If you haven’t already installed the latest microcode update on your 13th or 14th-gen Intel Core CPU, then do so now: your CPU will be at risk until you’ve done so. Our guide on how to flash your BIOS can walk you through the steps you’ll need to take.