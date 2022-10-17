Intel Core i7 13700K benchmarks fall behind AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

The second most performant Intel Raptor Lake CPU, the Core i7 13700K, may not be powerful enough to keep up with the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X in some games

A 13th Gen Intel Core processor, with an LGA1700 socket, amidst a sea of blue silicon

The Intel Core i7 13700K is due to arrive imminently, with its price and performance falling just behind the Raptor Lake flagship. However, according to newly leaked gaming benchmarks, team blue’s chip may not have what it takes to beat its main competition, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X.

While neither processor is the absolute best gaming CPU from their respective series, both the Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X are extremely performant chips that pack plenty of power for a much lower cost. However, it seems that the Ryzen 7000 series may enjoy something of a lead over its Raptor Lake competitors, according to data shared by Extreme Player (via WCCFTech).

The AMD Ryzen 7700X comes out ahead of the Intel Core i7 13700K when looking at maximum frames per second, in the majority of games tested, including the likes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Horizon: Zero Dawn. Naturally, this is best demonstrated at 1080p resolution, as graphics card bottlenecks arise as the resolution increases to 1440p and 4K.

What the Intel Core i7 13700K may lack in performance, it could make up for in cost, as buying into the ecosystem that supports the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is much more expensive thanks to its lack of DDR4 RAM compatibility. However, we’ll have to wait and see until we see more benchmark results from other outlets, so for now treat these results with a grain of salt.

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

