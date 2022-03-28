Intel prepares to launch its fastest Alder Lake CPU yet

There’ll soon be a new contender in town gunning for the title of best gaming CPU, as Intel prepares to launch its fastest Alder Lake processor to date: the Core i9-12900KS. Now, the company has today announced plans to ship its new flagship chip to customers on April 5 for $739 USD.

Intel will show off the Core i9-12900KS during its upcoming ‘Talking Tech’ livestream, also set in for April 5, in which industry experts will build four gaming PCs as well as “talk about the 12th Gen processor family features and its newest member.” It’s unclear what features the company plans to focus on, but it’s likely that we’ll get to see its new top-tier chip in action.

The Core i9-12900KS boasts an astoundingly high 5.5GHz maximum clock speed on its eight performance cores, which could help significantly boost fps even higher in videogames with processor-related bottlenecks. It’ll undoubtedly be a great choice for esports titles like Apex Legends or Valorant, allowing your system to maintain consistently high frame rates and make the most out of the best gaming monitors’ high refresh rates.

While Intel describes the Core i9-12900KS as “the world’s fastest desktop processor” in its marketing materials, its time at the top could be fleeting. On April 20, AMD will release the 3D V-Cache powered Ryzen 7 5800X3D which the company describes as “the world’s fastest gaming CPU.”

Join us as we build 4 PCs with industry experts and talk about the 12th Gen processor family features and its newest member! April 5, 2022

12PM PT & 3PM ET

Tune in here:

Ultimately, however, both chips will probably be outclassed by upcoming Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4 processors, which are both rumoured to launch later this year.