Intel Core i9 13900K benchmarks beat AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i9 13900K from team blue place its new Raptor Lake chip well ahead of the Ryzen 7000 flagship when it comes to gaming performance

An Intel Core processor in an LGA1700 socket form factor, the same used by the Intel Core i9 13900K

Updated:

Gaming hardwareIntel

Ahead of its imminent release, Core i9 13900K benchmarks are starting to emerge that place team blue’s processor mostly ahead of its main competition, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. While these performance metrics come from Intel itself, it should give us at least some idea of how the Raptor Lake flagship holds up against the most powerful Zen 4 chip.

Photographs of an Intel presentation containing Core i9 13900K benchmarks describe the processor as 6-22% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X in games, which would in turn make it the best gaming CPU from a raw performance perspective. This lead somewhat extends to creative applications too, as shown in the images obtained by Videocardz, but not nearly to the same extent.

Unfortunately, these benchmarks lack much of the background information needed to understand how and why the Raptor Lake processor is performing so strongly. The pictures of the benchmarks don’t contain any information on what resolution the tests were conducted at, nor if the best graphics card or best gaming RAM were used.

It won’t be long now until reviews for the Intel Core i9 13900K with third-party benchmarks go live, so you won’t need to wait much longer to see how well the CPU performs. However, rumours of Ryzen 7000 processors with 3D V-Cache continue to do the rounds, and could spell trouble for the new team blue chips.

More from PCGamesN

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.