Intel Core i9 13900K benchmarks beat AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Ahead of its imminent release, Core i9 13900K benchmarks are starting to emerge that place team blue’s processor mostly ahead of its main competition, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. While these performance metrics come from Intel itself, it should give us at least some idea of how the Raptor Lake flagship holds up against the most powerful Zen 4 chip.

Photographs of an Intel presentation containing Core i9 13900K benchmarks describe the processor as 6-22% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X in games, which would in turn make it the best gaming CPU from a raw performance perspective. This lead somewhat extends to creative applications too, as shown in the images obtained by Videocardz, but not nearly to the same extent.

Unfortunately, these benchmarks lack much of the background information needed to understand how and why the Raptor Lake processor is performing so strongly. The pictures of the benchmarks don’t contain any information on what resolution the tests were conducted at, nor if the best graphics card or best gaming RAM were used.

It won’t be long now until reviews for the Intel Core i9 13900K with third-party benchmarks go live, so you won’t need to wait much longer to see how well the CPU performs. However, rumours of Ryzen 7000 processors with 3D V-Cache continue to do the rounds, and could spell trouble for the new team blue chips.