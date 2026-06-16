Intel CPUs with Nvidia GPUs could be here by 2028

One of the biggest shake-ups in PC gaming history could happen as soon as early 2028, according to a new rumor. Intel CPUs with Nvidia GPUs could be unveiled within that timeframe, making good on the companies' new partnership.

The Intel x Nvidia partnership was announced eight months ago, with Nvidia investing billions into Intel. The two announced that they would soon be producing chips that combine Intel's traditional x86 CPU architecture with Nvidia GeForce graphics. This is the first time Intel will have produced a chip using Nvidia's GPU technology, and it could be a huge challenge to AMD's traditional stronghold of CPUs with powerful integrated graphics.

Where this partnership will be felt most acutely is in laptops and gaming handhelds, but it could also have a big impact on AMD's success with providing the chips for games consoles. Traditionally, laptops have either had CPUs with relatively basic integrated graphics (though it has already reached impressively capable levels in recent years, as AMD pointed out in its AMD laptop vs Macbook Neo claims yesterday) or included a second separate GPU chip to provide serious gaming performance. With this new partnership, though, we could see powerful gaming laptops with just one chip, which would save weight, as well as the need for Windows to switch which GPU it's using, while potentially allowing for devices to be easier to cool and more power efficient.

Meanwhile, on the handheld and console front, these already tend to use CPUs with powerful integrated graphics, but most have been powered by AMD. The one exception on the console side is the Switch, which uses an Arm-based CPU with Nvidia graphics. There are also some Intel-powered handhelds already. However, on both fronts, a fully integrated Intel CPU with Nvidia graphics could make for a very competitive option in terms of overall performance, plus it would unlock access to Nvidia's DLSS technology, which has generally proven to be better than AMD's FSR tech.

Back to the latest rumor, then, and it comes from a Turkish tech blogger and YouTuber, Erdi Özüağ who, in a post on X has stated that, "According to Intel's current roadmap, the targeted date for next-generation featuring Nvidia graphics units is the first quarter of 2028" and going on to point out that "the CES 2028 show could serve as the launch event," refencing the world's largest tech trade show that takes places every year at the start of January.

While entirely speculation at the moment, this timeframe does make a lot of sense. It's far enough away to allow for realistic development time for integrating Intel and Nvidia's latest tech, and a CES announcement would fit with when many of the biggest PC chip developments are made.