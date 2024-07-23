Intel finally solved the mystery of its crashing CPUs, fix incoming

It has only taken several months, but Intel says it’s finally found the root cause of the stability issues that have been plaguing its 13th and 14th-gen Core CPUs. What’s more, an Intel CPU fix is incoming, with patches to prevent the problem set to be issued in August 2024.

These stability issues have resulted in system crashes on some of the best gaming CPUs available right now, and have mainly been a problem for games based on Unreal Engine 5. However, it’s taken Intel many months to weed out exactly where the problem lies.

In a statement on its website, Intel says that after “extensive analysis […] we have determined that elevated operating voltage is causing instability issues in some 13th/14th Gen desktop processors.” The company goes on to say that the problem is due to an error in the microcode of the CPU, with an algorithm “resulting in incorrect voltage requests to the processor.”

A microcode fix for this problem will be made available by the company in mid-August, with the patch being released to its partners at this time. The inference here is that end users will be able to to fix the issue with a motherboard BIOS update that includes this microcode patch, if and when Intel’s board partners send out those updates. The full statement is shown below and is available to read here.

Prior to this statement, there had been speculation that the issue could be down to oxidation in the parts during manufacturing, as discussed in the Gamers Nexus video below. However, Intel also took to Reddit to confirm that, while this has been a problem with a handful of CPUs, it’s not the root cause of the more prevalent crashing issue.

Notably, Intel hasn’t yet offered any recall options for users affected by the ongoing stability issues, but instead encourages users to contact its customer support. Assuming these BIOS updates are issued promptly, and they do fix the issue without any performance impact, this stance from Intel is understandable. However, if these issues persist, there could be a strong case for Intel offering a more direct option for users to find a replacement for what’s ultimately a faulty part.

If you currently aren’t experiencing any issues with your CPU, though, there could still be some ways to get the most from your system. You can check out our best CPU cooler guide for our pick of the top ways to make your CPU run cooler with less fan noise, or check out our overclocking guide to get the most performance from your CPU.