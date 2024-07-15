Save up to $200 on this powerful Intel mini gaming PC

We’ve got exclusive access to an amazing mini gaming PC deal that will save you hundreds of dollars on an Intel-powered machine. The Geekom Mini IT13 is already reduced to $599 as part of a flash sale, but we can go one further and offer an additional $100 off the price with our exclusive code.

The Geekom IT13 has everything it needs to be one of the best mini gaming PCs thanks to a powerful Intel CPU as well as speedy SSD storage and plenty of RAM. It also takes the small form factor approach seriously, with a footprint of just 117mm x 112mm and a thickness of 49.2mm.

You can already save $66 (£100) on the IT13 right now thanks to a flash sale on the Geekom website. However, you can get an additional $100 (£100) off thanks to our exclusive discount code. Just enter “PCGAMESN13″ on your basket at checkout to take advantage of the deal. This brings the price down from $599 (£599) to $499 (£499).

Powered by the Intel Core i9-13900H with Iris Xe graphics, the Geekom IT13 packs a serious punch. When running the GFXBench Aztec Ruins benchmark at 1080p and normal settings, the Geekom IT13 returned results of 128fps as an average when tested by Anandtech. When pushed to 1440p high settings, this dropped to 45fps.

While larger cheap gaming PCs can offer more performance – especially at this PC’s normal price – if you’re looking for a truly compact gaming PC there are few that can go this small for this price. What’s more, you can pair this machine with an external GPU to improve the gaming performance further and take it to the next level.

The Geekom IT13 also comes with 32GB of DDR dual channel memory and a 1TB SSD. Free shipping is available from the US warehouse and the Geekom IT13 can be with you in less than a week.

