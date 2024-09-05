Geekom just dropped the “world’s smallest” water cooled mini gaming PC

Small form factor PCs are tricky to keep cool, but what about a mini gaming PC stuck in a case with just under 6 liters of volume available? This is a problem that Geekom and Tecno have clubbed together to solve by releasing the Megamini G1, a PC that both companies claim is the “world’s smallest” available with water cooling on Kickstarter.

As far as mini gaming PCs go, this one certainly has a strong claim for being one of the smallest. The Megamini G1 is built around a 5.47-liter case with dimensions of 10.03 x 5.9 x 5.9 inches (25.5 x 15 x 15 cm). It uses what Geekom calls its “state of the art” cooling system to keep down the temperature of its Intel CPU, with an ultra-quiet pump circulating eight times per minute.

The pump operates at an ultra-quiet noise level of 26 dB, but with an additional two 120mm and 70mm fans ensuring adequate airflow through the L-shaped radiator, Geekom suggests typical noise levels sit at around 36 dB. There’s also a built-in mini LCD, which regularly updates you with the latest temperature, CPU, and GPU usage details.

This shoebox-sized PC is pretty powerful, too. It comes in four separate configurations. Two top-tier models ship with a 13th gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU with clock speeds up to 5.4GHz, but vary in storage between 1TB and 2TB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs. At the lower end, two models ship with a Core i7-13620H running at up to 4.9GHz, also with 1TB and 2TB configurations. Like other mini PCs, Geekom is offering up a choice of two mobile CPUs for reduced power consumption and improved thermal performance.

Regardless of your CPU choice, the Megamini G1 comes packaged with an Nvidia RTX 4060 with 8GB of VRAM. This makes it an ideal option for 1080p gaming, thanks to ray tracing and DLSS 3 support, but it’s not enough to beat the best gaming PCs out there. The Megamini G1 also ships with 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM running at 5,200MHz.

Along with other goodies like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, this 3.7kg rig includes plenty of I/O connections, including 2.5G Ethernet, 2 x USB 3.2 gen 2 ports, 2 x USB 3.1 gen 1 ports, 2 x Thunderbolt ports, 2 x HDMI ports, and an OCuLINK port rated at 63GB/s speeds for external PCIe 4 support.

The Geekom Megamini G1 release date is November 2024, but the launch is already hitting big numbers on Kickstarter in pre-orders. There’s now over $540,000 worth of backing, stretching well past the original $20k goal. If you’re quick, there’s a three-day launch special that knocks between $100 and $200 off the sales price, with the Megamini G1 retailing at between $1,699 ($1,499 with discount) and $1,899 ($1,799 with discount), depending on the spec you choose.

If November is too late for you, you could always build a gaming PC in a smaller PC case. And if that doesn’t suit you, you might find similar 1080p gaming performance to the Megamini G1 from a pre-built budget gaming PC instead.