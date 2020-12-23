Intel i7 11700KF benchmark leaks, scoring higher than the i9 10900K

We’ve already had a benchmark leak of Intel’s upcoming top-of-the-range i9 11900K, but Twitter user Tum_apisak hasn’t stopped there, this time shining a spotlight on an 11th gen Rocket Lake processor of the i7 variety. Much like the previous leaks, the i7 11700KF was spotted on the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark database, offering decent gains over the current generation.

Here, paired with an RTX 3080 graphics card running on Ashes of the Singularity’s ‘Crazy’ preset at 1440p, the i7 11700KF puts out 114fps and a benchmark score of 11,300. Compared with the previous generation i9 10900K, this is a 3.6% and 2.7% increase respectively. This leak only shows the supposed base clock of this rumoured CPU, so we don’t know what it boosted up to in the benchmark in order for it to score higher than the 10900K – which, for context, can boost up to 5.3GHz.

The ‘F’ in the name suggests Intel are continuing its F-series line of CPUs which come without integrated graphics chips. Since you’re likely to be pairing the chip with one of the best graphics cards, integrated graphics are pretty unnecessary anyway, unless you’re troubleshooting a faulty GPU.

As always with leaks, you’ll want to take them with a pinch of salt, especially because Ashes of the Singularity benchmarks are not the most accurate at all. We’ll need real world testing to see how this chip really performs, but if it really can outperform a Comet Lake i9, and likely retail for less, then this processor could become one of the best gaming CPUs out there.

11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-11700KF @ 3.60GHzhttps://t.co/BGnAmqsvF2 (not sure real or not)

because base clock higher than i9-11900K pic.twitter.com/6QoM7fWNE2 — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) December 23, 2020

With these new processors coming from Intel soon into the new year, and the possible arrival of more Ampere cards, it looks like 2021’s shaping up to be an interesting year for PC gaming hardware.