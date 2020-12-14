Intel i9-11900K leaks make the upcoming CPU look a lot like the i9-10900K

We’re still waiting for the release of Intel’s 11th-generation processors, which are expected to be released in early 2021, but that hasn’t stopped benchmark performance leaks of the upcoming 16-thread i9-11900K from coming to light last week. Now we’ve got some more information – yet again, courtesy of Twitter leakers – which, as usual, you’ll want to take with a pinch of salt until there’s anything official from Intel themselves.

Twitter user @Davidbepo published a list of the i9-11900K’s alleged specifications. With a base clock of 3.5GHz, which is the same frequency we saw in the i9-11900K’s Ashes of the Singularity benchmark recently.

Like the previous i9-10900K, it’s thought to include Intel’s Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) technology allowing even higher clock speeds than the chips standard turbo boost. The 11900K apparently goes up to 5.3GHz on a single core, compared to 4.8GHz on all cores, similar to the 5.3 / 4.9 rating of its predecessor. Also, the PL1 (maximum power consumption at base clock speed) rating of 125W and PL2 (max power consumption at boost clock speed) rating of 250W is identical to the 10900K.

In addition, a rumoured chart from Twitter user Harukaze5719 shows specifications for a few more Rocket Lake-S models, including an i7-11700K, i5-11600K, and an i5-11400 – no surprise with the model naming there. As you can see from the chart, each one seems to have very similar specs to their previous-generation counterparts.

These rumours don’t look like much of an exciting improvement over the previous Comet Lake generation just yet, though that’s not particularly a bad thing – the i9-10900K is one of the best gaming CPUs you can buy, and we’d hope that the Rocket Lake-S prices will be similar to Comet Lake. Still, even if these rumours turn out to be true, there’s still plenty we don’t know about the upcoming CPUs, as numbers aren’t everything.