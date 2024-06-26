Motherboard maker intervenes in Intel game crash debacle

With Intel’s stability issues still raging on, and no sign of the root cause for game crashes on Intel CPUs in sight, a representative from a motherboard maker has commented on the situation, saying that the problem needs to be “clearly resolved.” Failure for Intel to do so, according to the official, will result in problems for Intel, including a lack of sales of its forthcoming Arrow Lake desktop CPUs.

It’s not often that manufacturers of the best gaming motherboards publicly comment on the companies that make CPUs and motherboard chipsets. Intel and AMD are these companies’ bread and butter, and they usually tread a careful line when discussing them in public.

As such, it’s no surprise that this motherboard manufacturer has asked to remain anonymous. The comment could have come from a representative of Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, or none of the above.

The quote comes from a report on ZDNet Korea, which claims to have spoken to a motherboard manufacturer who requested anonymity. “If the stability issue is not clearly resolved, consumer distrust will increase,” says the official (via Google Translate), adding that “sales of ‘Arrow Lake,’ a new processor for desktop PCs that Intel plans to release in the fourth quarter, will decrease.”

Earlier in June, Intel released a statement saying that it still hadn’t found the root cause of the stability problems, which affect games based on the Unreal Engine on the company’s 14th gen and 13th gen Raptor Lake CPUs, particularly at the top end of the scale.

The Core i9 14900K appears to particularly struggle with the issue, and while motherboard makers have issued BIOS updates, and Intel has provided recommended power settings, the problem is still ongoing.

In the meantime, unless you really need the awesome multi-threaded power of the Core i9 14900K, we recommend going for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D instead – it’s faster in most of our game tests, and it’s a lot cheaper as well.