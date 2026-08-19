Alleged benchmarks leak online for Intel's 28-core Nova Lake-S CPU

A previous Intel leaker has shared more details on Intel’s upcoming Nova Lake-S CPU generation, showing alleged performance levels and claiming a new naming scheme for the chip lineup.

Hardware leaker LC Tech Leaks, who has been the previous source of other hardware-related leaks surrounding Intel, has this week published alleged performance benchmarks for a high-end processor within the upcoming Nova Lake-S generation of desktop chips.

The CPU-Z data shared by LC Tech Leaks also suggests Intel could once again change its naming strategy for this latest generation, with the leaked processor in question being named as the Intel Core Ultra 9 4950K, with 28 cores.

The current generation of Intel Core Ultra chips use a three-digit model number after the generation number, for example, the Core Ultra 9 285K. This leak suggests Nova Lake-S could move to four digits, matching the naming convention Intel used before introducing the Core Ultra series and potentially giving it room to bring more chip variants to market.

The leaker goes on to give benchmarks for the processor in question, claiming a single-thread score of 'near 1,000', and a multi-thread score of 'near 20,000'. If those claims hold water, it suggests this latest chip will comfortably beat one of Intel's fastest processors to date from the Arrow Lake-S generation, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, which holds single and multi-thread scores on CPU-Z of 890 and 18,428 respectively.

If the results are real, it's still worth noting that the processor seen in the benchmarks is likely an unfinished example, and performance could change by the time it reaches full-scale production. Real-world performance also paints a better picture than simply benchmarks alone.

While we're yet to hear a confirmed release date for Intel's Nova Lake-S generation of CPUs, it previously claimed a 2026 launch window. There is some good news though, as earlier this month, Intel confirmed that unlike AMD's upcoming Zen 6 processor generation, the Nova Lake architecture will debut on consumer chips first, with server-variant chips having to wait until further down the line.