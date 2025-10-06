New Intel CPUs for gaming laptops reportedly leaked with Core Ultra X branding

A new Intel gaming CPU leak has revealed that at least 12 Panther Lake CPUs, aimed at the laptop market, could be announced in just a few days. The most powerful of these new CPUs will reportedly feature the new Intel Core Ultra X branding, rumors of which were revealed last week.

It's unclear if Intel plans to use the Core Ultra X branding for future desktop gaming CPUs, but this new leak suggests that it intends to use it on laptops for its Panther Lake lineup. Either way, the company will no doubt be hoping that any new lineup is competitive against AMD for gaming, with any seriously powerful entries likely finding their way into the next generation of laptops in our best gaming laptop guide.

This new rumor came via a post on Chinese industry forum Chiphell by user Sly. In the post, the user shows a screenshot that leaks a list of new Intel Core Ultra gaming CPU names, as well as configurations, which are split into three categories. A further report by Videocardz suggests that the four new Core Ultra X CPUs will feature in premium gaming laptops.

Three of these CPUs, including the Intel Core Ultra 9 X338H, Core Ultra 7 X368H, and Core Ultra 7 X358H, will reportedly feature four P-cores, the important ones for gaming, along with eight E-cores for multi-threading, a further four low-power (LP) E-Cores, and 12 Xe2 GPU cores. One further CPU, the Intel Core Ultra 5 X338H, will also reportedly feature four P-Cores, four E-cores, and four LP cores, as well as 10 Xe2 GPU cores.

A further four CPUs are listed without the new Core Ultra X branding that, according to Videocardz, will also feature in gaming laptops. These include the Intel Core Ultra 9 375H, Core Ultra 7 355H, and Core Ultra 7 345H, which reportedly each feature four P-cores, eight E-cores, four LP-Cores, along with a further four Xe2 GPU cores. Meanwhile, the Intel Core Ultra 5 325H will feature the same specs, according to this new rumor, but with only four E-cores.

The four remaining CPUs listed are aimed at lower-powered laptops, lacking any E-cores for multi-threaded work. These won't be particularly useful for gaming, but are more likely to feature in cheaper, lower-end laptop models.

Despite rumors that suggest Intel Panther Lake production issues surrounding its new 18A semiconductor manufacturing process were making this new lineup difficult to put into mass production, it looks like the company is pushing ahead. Videocardz reports that Intel intends to announce further details about Panther Lake later this week, although confirmed specs may not follow until early next year.

Until then, this information could all be subject to change, so take it with a grain of salt for now. We'll be excited to see what the company has cooked up, however, and if Panther Lake is the company's next big chance to compete with powerhouse AMD chips that feature 3D V-cache.

That particular technology has been giving AMD a serious boost in the battle for performance recently.

