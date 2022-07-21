Intel Raptor Lake i9 CPU could become fastest single-core chip

Another Intel Raptor Lake CPU has popped up online, and it seems to be slightly faster than a AMD Threadripper 2970WX. The Core i9-13900K engineering sample in question could replace the Alder Lake Core i9-12900KF as the fastest single-core processor, but it seemingly also packs a multi-thread punch.

Spotted by Tum_apisakr, scores for the Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K sample are now available via CPU-Z. The next-gen chip scored 846 points in single-thread tests and 13,054 points for multi-thread, making it theoretically 15% faster than the 12900KF and 10% quicker than an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

As mentioned above, the high-end Raptor Lake CPU is faster than an AMD Threadripper 2970WX, but only by 2% (via Videocardz). Nevertheless, this could help Intel in its quest to snatch the best gaming CPU crown and set the gaming PC performance bar even higher.

A souped-up Intel Alder Lake successor

Intel Raptor Lake CPUs are expected to arrive later this year, and they’ll be met on the battlefield by shiny new AMD Ryzen 7000 chips. Engineering sample leaks for Intel’s next chip battalion suggest a substantial upgrade over current gen Alder Lake contenders, as SKUs like the Core i9 13900 are reportedly 20% faster than the 12900K.

The blue team’s future within the CPU scene looks bright, but it’s off to a rocky start with its foray into the GPU market. Intel Arc graphics cards like the A380 are still exclusively available in China, and it looks like the range won’t hold up against upcoming RTX 4000 and AMD RDNA 3 competitors.