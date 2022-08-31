Intel Raptor Lake release date rumours point to October launch

The likes of the Core i9 13900K and other Raptor Lake CPUs may be on store shelves come October 20, with pre-orders going live as early as the end of September

An Intel LGA1700 processor, either an Alder Lake or Raptor Lake CPU, against a blue-green silicon background

The Intel Raptor Lake release date is yet to be formally announced by team blue, but that hasn’t deterred leakers from spreading rumours of potential launch dates. However, newly shared internal documents may somewhat remove the need for the company to give us the official word on its upcoming 13th Gen Core series of processors.

A presentation slide, shared by Twitter user wxnod, appears to indicate that the Intel Raptor Lake release date will fall on October 20, 2022. However, it seems that pre-orders for the various SKUs within the 13th Gen Core series will be staggered prior to launch.

Analysis and translation of the slide by Videocardz, appears to reveal that the best gaming CPU in the Raptor Lake lineup, the Core i9 13900K, will be available to pre-order from September 27th. Meanwhile, the Core i7 13700K and Core i5 13600K pre-orders will begin from October 13, just one week prior to the proposed release date.

We expect that Intel Raptor Lake chips will be formally revealed, alongside the information contained in this slide, on September 27 during the company’s Intel Innovation event. The presentation will likely contain benchmarks comparing the new processors to 12th Gen Core CPUs and the Ryzen 5000 series.

This should help us understand how 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs will stack up against Ryzen 7000 series processors, but we’ll naturally need to verify the claims made by both team blue and red in reviews of their new products.

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

