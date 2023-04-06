Intel is giving away a Skytech gaming PC to promote Arc GPUs

A new Intel competition has emerged, and you could win a Skytech gaming PC armed with an Intel Arc GPU. The giveaway also includes an opportunity to snag an A750 graphics card and various bits of themed merch, just in case you’re a sucker for branded swag.

It feels like only yesterday that Intel re-entered the best graphics card race, and its debut was somewhat overshadowed by the RTX 4090. While the tech giant isn’t aiming to wrestle with Nvidia or AMD for the GPU top stop in a traditional sense, Arc targets budget gamers looking for price-friendly parts that pack a reasonable punch.

To remind you that Intel Arc graphics cards are a thing, the company is giving away a Skytech Gaming PC armed with an A770 GPU as a grand prize. You can enter the ‘Sweepstakes’ giveaway for free, but there are numerous ways to submit additional entries and increase your chances. The most elaborate way includes writing a short paragraph about what Intel card you’re most excited about, you can also just follow their socials and visit retailers like Cyberpower, Microcentre, and Newegg.

Here are Intel Arc graphics sweepstake competition prizes:

Grand Prize: Skytech Gaming PC featuring an Intel Arc A770 GPU, swag, apparel, and more.

First Prize: Thermaltake Quartz i750 Gaming PC featuring an Intel Arc A750 GPU, swag, apparel, and more.

Second Prizes: ASRock Challenger Intel Arc A750 GPU, an RGB gaming keyboard, swag, apparel, and more.

Word on the street is that next-gen Intel Arc graphics cards are on the way, so promoting the brand with big prizes makes a lot of sense. The rumours also line up with Intel’s previous claims that we’d see a new Arc GPU release every year until 2025, and unlike Alchemist, Battlemage could be a true Nvidia and AMD rival.

