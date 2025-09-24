Intel could soon take on Nvidia DLSS with its own multi frame gen GPU tech

Intel is seemingly working on its own multi-frame gen tech for its own Arc GPUs, potentially rivaling the tech that Nvidia launched with DLSS 4 earlier in 2025. Intel has already announced standard frame gen as a part of the XeSS technology suite for its Arc gaming GPU range, but a delve into its latest drivers has revealed that there are potentially plans for multi-frame generation as well.

In the case of Nvidia DLSS 4, multi-frame gen requires the Tensor cores on the latest RTX 5000 GPUs, and it can use AI to insert up to three extra frames between each pair of frames that are rendered by your GPU. We've had some good results from it, as long as the starting frame rate is fast enough, as you can see in our recent RTX 5070 Ti review, and now it looks as though Intel is planning its own take on this tech.

Over on the IntelArc sub-Reddit, a user called Organic-Bird-587 claims to have dived into the driver files, and has shared a screenshot of the code in the GraphicsFeaturesPane.xaml file, which has a section clearly labeled "Multi-Frame Generation (XeSS)." The Redditor also shared a logo that was also apparently found in the Arc driver files, which appears to show three frames on top of each other.

Interestingly, the main angle of the post was that Intel was seemingly looking to integrate frame generation at a driver level, so it wouldn't necessarily have to be supported in a game, but as other commenters have pointed out, the fact that multi-frame generation is clearly mentioned in the screenshot is a bigger deal.

With rumors that a powerful new Intel Arc B770 GPU could be launching imminently, it's possible that Intel is looking to equip it with a new feature that could help it take on the latest Nvidia GPUs. Of course, it's also possible that Intel has just put a holding place for multi-frame gen in the control panel files, but the feature isn't actually anywhere near ready yet. Who knows? We'll have to wait and see, but it would be good for Nvidia to have some competition in this space.

If you're looking to buy a new GPU now, check out our guide to buying the best graphics card, where we take you through all our favorite options that we've tested right now.

