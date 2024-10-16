Move over Hitman and Thief, this fantastic indie stealth game is 75% off

We’re accustomed in videogames to taking challenges head on, charging into the fray with sword, staff, or sub machine gun and obliterating enemies en masse. Stealth games upend that dynamic. From the original Metal Gear through the superlative Thief and Deus Ex series, and modern classics like IO’s Hitman World of Assassination, sneaking can be just as rewarding as outright combat. Combining the best elements of the stealth genre with visuals from indie darling Hotline Miami, Intravenous is one of the greatest stealth shooters of the last five years, and well worth your time now it’s on sale via the Humble Bundle HypeTrain Publisher Sale.

If you’re a fan of many of the best stealth games on PC you should definitely give the Intravenous series a spin. Imagine Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and Metal Gear, but with the trimmed-back, pixel aesthetic of Hotline Miami – and an enormous range of weapon modifications. Some sneak-’em-ups are too restrictive and punish you immediately if you get spotted even once. Intravenous is more forgiving. While crawling, wall-hugging, and staying out of sight are certainly the best tactics, if you want to break cover and go loud – or mix the two, by killing enemies silently and then sneaking away – those are perfectly acceptable options.

The sequel is even better, refining ideas from the first while adding innovative elements of its own, all to the tune of a banger soundtrack.

Elsewhere in the Humble HypeTrain sale, Black Book and Jack Move are two of the best turn-based RPGs on the indie scene. Jack Move is a turn-based cyberpunk JRPG while Black Book blends deckbuilding and turn-based combat to tell a heartfelt story set in the Slavic countryside.

And if you prefer the best roguelike games, look no further than Quasimorph and Tunche. Quasimorph combines the genre’s staple mechanics with modern extraction-style gameplay, as you explore dangerous planets that even hardened Lethal Company players would hesitate to land on. Tunche is a beautifully illustrated hack-and-slash with roguelike elements, and as a bonus, guest stars Hat Kid from a Hat in Time.

All these games and more are part of the Humble Bundle HypeTrain Publisher Sale. Here are some of the most notable games and their discounts:

The HypeTrain Publisher Sale only lasts until Monday, October 21, 2024.

