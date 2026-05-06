Get a free Steam key for Invincible VS, the new fighting game based on the hit Amazon Prime series

What if Superman was a bad guy? That's not exactly an original question, but Invincible is one of the most interesting ideas born from the 'superhero gone bad' premise. Full of violence, guts, and gore, both the comic book and the Amazon Prime TV series deliver a finely crafted narrative that knows when to call it a day. As a result, it was inevitable that something like Invincible VS would eventually come along, and we've got a free Steam key of this new fighting game to give away.

Deceivingly simple to start with, Invincible VS is a tag fighting game that sees six characters battle it out - three in each team. With an original story, it's as ruthless as you'd come to expect, and while I was hoping for an art style closer to the show (like Dragon Ball FighterZ), developer Quarter Up has done a great job at converting familiar faces into a more videogame-style cartoon effect.

While I am typically a combo spammer (sorry, I know I'm a degenerate - Ermac players rise up!) Invincible VS's gameplay makes it easy to dive in and out of combos, making most of my noob tactics virtually useless. And that's fine. The tag system allows you to continue your combos in intense matches, pressuring the enemy team as you switch from Mark to Atom Eve to Cecil in one fiercely bombastic attack.

The constant flurry of attacks and defending makes every online session a sweat-inducing experience, and as someone who typically focuses on story and arcade modes, it's been a lot of fun getting my butt whooped by other players. The ability to boost your special attacks uses up your vital meter resources to deliver more powerful blows, but whether that risk is worth it is up to you.

Thanks to Fanatical, we've got the opportunity to give one lucky player a free Invincible VS Steam key. If you're looking to win a copy, make sure to follow the instructions in the box below:



PCGN - Invincible VS Steam key from Fanatical





Alternatively, if you don't want to wait any longer to play, you can grab Invincible VS at an 11% discount over at Fanatical, getting the standard edition for just $44.49 / £40.04 and the deluxe version (which comes with the Year 1 Character Pass for four additional fighters) for $62.29 / £53.39, as opposed to the usual price.

This giveaway ends on Monday, May 11 at 9 am PDT / 12 pm EDT / 5 pm BST / 6pm CEST - so make sure to get your entries in before then.

If you're a big fan of [title card] just like me, you'll definitely enjoy Invincible VS, but you'll certainly enjoy it more if you manage to win our giveaway.