The Sims rival InZOI is giving you complete control. Between city decor, weather, narratives, driveable cars, and an array of editing tools for all parts of the world, you can customize your game to the nth degree. With a complete community simulation that you can control or simply exist in, the level of detail is through the roof. If you just can’t wait for the full launch, though, the free InZOI character creator tool is finally here, and while you can make as many characters as you desire, you don’t actually have long to do it.

With the InZOI release date still slated for later this year, the new Character Studio is the closest thing to playing the full simulation game right now. Built in Unreal Engine 5, you can create your own Zoi in the demo, with a plethora of customization options available. So if, like me, your annual return to The Sims consists of making characters and quickly dropping off the actual game after that, this is perfect.

You can pick between over 250 customization options like age, body type, and outfit in the Character Studio demo, alongside a variety of accessories for your Zoi. There are almost infinite colors available in the InZOI Color Picker, and the ability to change your Zoi’s expression with the smartphone facial recognition feature too.

We already got an in-depth look at the InZOI roadmap earlier this year, so you can find all the upcoming customization features being baked into the life game there. There are cars, group activities, city editing tools, and even a karma system coming to InZOI, so unlike The Sims, you’ll have almost complete control over the entire game, not just the people.

With fellow Sims rival Life by You canceled earlier in the year, Krafton’s InZOI stands a very real chance of dethroning EA’s longstanding series. Complete control and customization is the name of the game, and this is exactly what genre fans have been clamoring for.

You can download the InZOI: Character Studio on Steam right here, and it’s totally free. Keep in mind you only have until Sunday August 25 at 9pm PT, or Monday August 26 at 12am ET/ 5am BST / 3pm AEDT to play it.

If you’re looking for more there are plenty of games like The Sims to play after the InZOI demo, alongside plenty of big upcoming PC games to get excited about.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.