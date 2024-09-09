Sims rival InZOI addresses concerns over its use of generative AI

InZOI developer Krafton has responded to player concerns around the game’s use of generative AI technology. The life game’s growing community is worried that Krafton would be training its AI on the work of others without consent, which is largely deemed unethical as many models indiscriminately scrape the internet for resources. Krafton has now put these concerns to rest, confirming that InZOI will only use its own assets or copyright-free material in its gen AI. This level of creativity could help The Sims rival stand out from the crowd, but many players don’t want this at the expense of using other’s work.

With the InZOI release date getting closer, Krafton’s simulation game is already promising a lot to set itself apart from the competition. Between working cars, a karma system, and mod plugins, the game is aiming for a much higher degree of control than we’re used to. InZOI even links to the Unreal Engine Live Link Face app, so your Zoi (the game’s name for playable humans) can mimic your own facial expressions.

That’s not all though, as Krafton is using generative AI throughout InZOI’s systems, too. You can type in prompts to generate custom textures, or upload real pictures of objects and use the tool to create them in-game. So if you want your Zoi to wear your own, real-world t-shirt, it’s as simple as uploading a photo of it.

Some generative AI tools are ‘trained’ using material they can find across the web, which raises concerns connected to credit and copyright. In that context, InZOI players are naturally concerned about how Krafton’s model works. After hearing these concerns, Krafton has responded, and detailed how its own gen AI model has been trained.

“We have seen that there are some discussions regarding the generative AI feature used in InZOI,” Krafton community team member ‘Suri’ writes on Discord. “We would like to inform you that InZOI is addressing AI features as follows.

“All AI features within InZOI utilize proprietary models developed by Krafton and are trained using solely company-owned and copyright issue-free assets and data,” Suri explains. “In addition, inZOI’s AI capabilities are built into the client as on-device solutions and therefore do not make communications online with external servers.”

Player concern around Krafton’s use of generative AI picked up with the recent InZOI demo. You could use this character studio tool to make your own Zoi, and its Steam page made vague mention of AI in the description.

“AI-generated textures can be applied to character clothing and various items,” it read. The Steam page for the demo is down now as it ran for a limited time, but between this and the tools present in the game, InZOI’s gen AI has been under increased scrutiny.

