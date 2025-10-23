The October Inzoi modding update is almost upon us, but its developer is making some adjustments to what will be included in an attempt to make its lifestyle sim more accessible. Recent updates such as Cahaya's resort destination have started to move Inzoi in the right direction along the road to challenging the best life games on PC, and delivering comprehensive mod tools will be a big part of that journey. However, its highly anticipated script mods, which should open the door to the best Inzoi mods yet, have just been pushed back in service of making them more "feature complete."

There's some good news and bad news for Inzoi players in this latest update, but hopefully it's all in service of a better final product. Krafton's Inzoi Studio confirms that localization mods, which were previously scheduled to arrive in December, will now be included with the October update. There's still no precise date for this, but with only one week left in the month you can take a fairly educated guess. However, face mods and related features have been taken out of the October plans.

October's update now includes hair tools for Create-a-Zoi; doors, fences, pillars, and windows in build mode; a data-based UI editor; and the aforementioned localization tools. It also features the ability to overhaul the motion, conversation scripts, voices, and rewards gained during interactions between your Zois.

We're unfortunately going to have to wait a bit longer for script mods, however. Likely to be the most game-changing inclusion, these allow for more dramatic and substantial changes to gameplay that could vastly open up the potential for what's possible in Inzoi. They're often responsible for giving us the best Sims 4 mods, adding everything from new careers and food delivery services to zombie apocalypses and, yes, even those saucier bedroom upgrades.

Inzoi Studios explains that it's decided to change the scripting language used for such mods from Blueprint to Lua "following internal review." To accommodate for this shift, it notes, "All features related to script mods will be postponed to next year. Due to their complex and expandable nature, we will be dedicating more time to making these features more feature complete, user friendly, and well documented."

"We apologize for the delay these changes have caused," Inzoi studio writes. "Further updates to our plans and schedule for these features will be shared separately at a later date." With Cahaya offering a more distinctive experience to spice things up, I'm happy to wait a while longer on these tools if it raises the potential for what Inzoi mods can achieve in the long run.

