Who would dare to take on The Sims 4? I wouldn’t, knowing that it’s become a colossal, enduring cultural phenomenon, but thankfully some developers are far more bold than I am. There’s been a raft of life games announced recently and while some have failed to take off, inZOI is inching ever closer to launch. That march to launch just crept forward a little bit, with the game unveiling its new Steam page.

Part life game, part sandbox, InZOI puts you in control of pretty much everything as the city it takes place in is actually on your in-game desk. This makes it more akin to a god game as you have direct access to a ton of options to generate narratives and experiences for your chosen Zoi character. You’ll be able to decide how your city is decorated, what the weather is like, and tons more to stimulate the kind of life you want your Zoi to live.

This isn’t a grand scale city-builder, despite it having a city customization tool built in. Instead, much like The Sims, you’ll be taking control over a single person as you help them to carve out their existence on your desktop. You’ll form relationships with other Zois, work jobs, and even drive and commute around the town your Zoi lives in – making it a much more robust and expansive simulation than that found in some other titles.

With long waits for upcoming titles like Paralives, the life sim being made by former XCOM dev Jake Solomon, or any potential The Sims sequel, and games like Life By You being suddenly canceled, this genre is beginning to look a little sparse. So it’s good to see InZOI stake out its territory on Steam ahead of the game’s attendance at Gamescom 2024, despite there being no firm information about the InZOI release date just yet.

InZOI is currently marked as coming soon on Steam, and you can head over to the game’s store page to add it to your wishlist.

