Grab Iron Lung and eight other indie horrors in this Humble Bundle, because Valentine's Day is a nightmare

Valentine's Day is an absolute horror of a day. In a relationship? You'll have to pick the most romantic gift. Married? Need to up the romance. Single? Well, love is in the air, and it's filling up your room with disgust - better open that window. Fortunately, Humble Bundle is celebrating it with a bundle full of some of the best horror games from indie developers, including the now-a-Markiplier-movie Iron Lung. So, if you're looking to score some hidden gems, this nine-game bundle is just $12 / £10.53 right now.

I've mentioned it, so I'll talk about it more. Iron Lung - a simple yet effective use of a one-room horror game - sees you explore an ocean of blood on an alien moon in a rusty old submarine, using a grainy camera in place of a window in order to navigate, while following an incomplete map. It's now an independent movie made by none other than Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, and it's a dread-inducing experience few triple-A horrors can recreate.

If the fear of the unknown isn't to your liking, Have a Nice Death might be your preference. This brilliant little roguelite puts you into the role of Death, the good ol' reaper itself, as you progress through Death Incorporated and fight off minions and bosses alike, with each 'death' taking you back for a performance review. It's fittingly capitalistic, proving that even in dying, you can't escape corporate culture. Fortunately, it plays like a more action-packed experience, akin to Dead Cells, and it's one of my favorite roguelites that most people haven't heard of.

How about something you can play with friends? Horror is far scarier when it's isolating, but Ghost Watchers puts you on the front foot, giving you the advantage of co-op play as you explore haunted locations. Each hunt will see you deal with different clues to uncover what type of ghost is haunting the halls, and it's up to you and your meddling friends to trap it. Oh, it's still frightening, but at least you can scream into the microphone in your friend's ear while you play it.

These three games alone make it worth buying the bundle, but there are another six to grab, so it's an incredible value for money. Right now, you can buy the Love You to Death bundle for just $12 / £10.53 at Humble Bundle. That's $134 / £98.46 worth of games for a fraction of the price, and you can find the full list of games included below:

Have a Nice Death

Iron Lung

Ghost Watchers

Devour

Lunacid

Faith: The Unholy Trinity

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication

Life Eater

Without a Dawn

So, if Valentine's Day was such a horrific experience for you, treat yourself to some scary games. It's never too early to start celebrating Halloween, and anyone who tells you otherwise is wrong.